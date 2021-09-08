The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $100.73 at Fundamental Research

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $98.55 to $100.73 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) – Valuation Metrics Still 6% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated August 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

TD stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.07. 90,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

