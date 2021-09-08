The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

DIS traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $184.97. 428,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average of $181.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

