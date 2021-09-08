The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,166,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,019,015 shares of company stock worth $24,068,153. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

