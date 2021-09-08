THEKEY Trading Down 22.4% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $134,074.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000792 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

