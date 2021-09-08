Theravance Biopharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,172 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,742% compared to the average daily volume of 335 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,617 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $290,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBPH opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

