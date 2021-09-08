Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.85. 12,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.24 and a 1-year high of $571.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

