Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 14,985 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.