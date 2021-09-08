Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

