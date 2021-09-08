Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,847 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 150.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

BUD stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

