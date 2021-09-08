Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 19,669 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

