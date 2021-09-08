Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,358 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.18% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,629 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,931,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

