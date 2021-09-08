Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 75,853 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,853 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.22% of Vonage worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Vonage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

VG opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

