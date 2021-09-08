Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $151.76

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$151.76 and last traded at C$151.04, with a volume of 135752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$148.99.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$147.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$136.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$122.25.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

