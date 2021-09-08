Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64,047.69

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $64,047.69 and $149,993.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00393922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

