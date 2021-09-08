ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39,201.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $39,201.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00132939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00197528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00085648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00023620 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

