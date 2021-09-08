Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0124 (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $95.51 million and approximately $41.45 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

