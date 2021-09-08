Tiger King Market Capitalization Hits $9.33 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Tiger King has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $324,546.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tiger King has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00193713 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.84 or 0.07218987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.62 or 0.99975453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.00736214 BTC.

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

