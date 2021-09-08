TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Shares Down 2.7%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 97,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 578,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

TILT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

