Titan Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.31 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 69.2% lower against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $126.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

