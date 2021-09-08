Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 4,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 47,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

