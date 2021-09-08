TitanSwap (TITAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.18 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $343.49 million and approximately $23.18 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for $6.43 or 0.00013859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00158726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.00731773 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.