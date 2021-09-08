TOKPIE Reaches Market Cap of $423,687.27 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $423,687.27 and $397.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars.

