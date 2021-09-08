Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.32.

TXG stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.62. 152,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.53. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.67 and a 52-week high of C$22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.54.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

