Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.32.

TXG stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.62. 152,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.53. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.67 and a 52-week high of C$22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.54.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

