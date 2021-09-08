Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Cap Achieves $68.78 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $62.54 or 0.00134755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $68.78 million and $12.96 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00133514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00194598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.72 or 0.07195974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.22 or 0.99791586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00743819 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

