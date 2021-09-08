TouchCon (TOC) Reaches One Day Volume of $66,667.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $507,385.83 and $66,667.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.61 or 0.00672878 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001478 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $617.49 or 0.01346370 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

