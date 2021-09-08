Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Trading 11.7% Higher

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s stock price traded up 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53. 601,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 264,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.
Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.42 million and a PE ratio of 1,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.
About Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)
Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.
