TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Buys £38,280 in Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) insider Mark Hemsley acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £38,280 ($50,013.07).

LON:TCAP traded down GBX 2.77 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 173.23 ($2.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,017. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.63. TP ICAP Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 164.44 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.33 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCAP. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

