Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Trading Down 4.4%

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22). 13,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 44,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The company has a market cap of £8.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.88.

Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

