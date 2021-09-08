TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading 0.2% Higher

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.12. 11,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 6,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.