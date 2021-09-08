Travala.com (AVA) Market Cap Reaches $195.17 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00008242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $195.17 million and $29.26 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00190082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.11 or 0.07227254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.33 or 0.99997135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.06 or 0.00900530 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,250,587 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

