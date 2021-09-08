Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 752 ($9.82) and last traded at GBX 764 ($9.98). 276,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 585,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 778 ($10.16).

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 764.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 719.76.

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

