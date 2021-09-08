Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to Repurchase $250.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 518,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

TRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

