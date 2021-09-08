Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to Repurchase $250.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 518,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
