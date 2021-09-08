Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.31. Trinseo reported earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.95) earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSE. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

TSE stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 393,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,479. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Trinseo by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

