TROY Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, TROY has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One TROY coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market capitalization of $75.35 million and $7.33 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

