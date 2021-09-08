TrueFi (TRU) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $69.24 million and $30.37 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00162072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.00715564 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

