TrueFlip Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $34,729.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00152271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.00724265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00043118 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.