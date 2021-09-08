TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.86. TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.28.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.