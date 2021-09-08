Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $194.05 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $464.86 million and approximately $194.05 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

