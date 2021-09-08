Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Capitalization Tops $73,225.27

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $73,225.27 and $4,698.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00058809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00177112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00724782 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

