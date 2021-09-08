Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $10,206,280.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.71. 2,392,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

