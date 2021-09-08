Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.