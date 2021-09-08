Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Linde by 81.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after acquiring an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.75. The company has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.