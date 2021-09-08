Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 144.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

