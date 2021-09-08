Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 60,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in FedEx by 10.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX opened at $263.64 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $219.72 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

