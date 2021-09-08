Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,369,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

