Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,755 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 20.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Newmont by 15.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Newmont by 77.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 88,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Newmont by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,597 shares of company stock worth $1,431,107. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

