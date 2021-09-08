Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

