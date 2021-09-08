Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,686 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,062.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.38 and its 200 day moving average is $228.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

