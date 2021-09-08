Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,388 shares of company stock worth $5,221,208 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

