Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.
In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,388 shares of company stock worth $5,221,208 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
