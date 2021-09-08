TwoKeyEconomy Hits Market Cap of $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00059391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00154480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.27 or 0.00725605 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

